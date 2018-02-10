Beyond The Game in the Demilitarised Zone between South Korea and North Korea

Tension in the athlete’s village over Russian participation is overshadowed here in South Korea by what happens less than 100 Kilometers to the north. The border with North Korea. Beyond the Game gained rare access to the demilitarized zone. The border between the two nations, and the frontline of a war that has never ended. #DemilitarisedZone #BeyondTheGame