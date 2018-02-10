Why is Israel detaining young Palestinian activists?

Since 2000, 8,000 Palestinian minors have been detained. One of them being Ahed Tamimi, who has become an icon of Palestinian resistance. Why is Israel detaining young Palestinian activists, most of them on charges of throwing rocks, Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa speaks to Asaf Ronel, the World News Editor for Haaretz. And Abdullah Maruf, a lecturer at Istanbul Yermi Dokus Mayis University.