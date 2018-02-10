February 10, 2018
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkish helicopter goes down in Syria operation
A Turkish military helicopter has been shot down while on deployment in Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region. That's according to Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan. Two soldiers died in the incident. Another five soldiers have been killed making Saturday one of Operation Olive Branch's deadliest days thus far. Francis Collings has this report.
