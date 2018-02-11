February 11, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Romania Orphans: Communist-ruled orphanages under investigation
In Romania, communism fell in 1989, but the country is yet to make peace with its past. Now, thousands of crimes alleged to have been perpetrated inside state orphanages under the former regime are being investigated.Laurentiu Colintineanu reports from Bucharest, on the orphaned children of communism seeking justice, and the investigators who are helping them.
Romania Orphans: Communist-ruled orphanages under investigation
Explore