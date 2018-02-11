February 11, 2018
Russia Air Crush: Passenger plane crashes on outskirts of Moscow
The Russian President Vladmir Putin has offered his condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones in a plane crash outside Moscow. The Russian passenger plane went down shortly after taking off from the capital. Witnesses say the plane came down in a ball of fire. There are no survivors from the 71 people on board. Staci Bivens reports.
