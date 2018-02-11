February 11, 2018
South African Politics: ANC continue talks over Jacob Zuma's future
South Africa is celebrating the 28th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from prison. His then close ally Cyril Ramaphosa took centre stage on Sunday. He promised to end the uncertainty over the country's current president, who's been under pressure to step down before the end of his term. Melanie Rice has this report from Cape Town.
