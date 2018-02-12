February 12, 2018
Iraq Election: Iraq looks to fight corruption before election
It's been two months since Iraq's government declared victory over Daesh. Now, an international conference in Kuwait will address development and reconstruction in the country. Iraq's national elections are also just around the corner, and reconstruction is a major challenge facing the next government. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan explains, it isn't the only one.
