February 12, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar Democracy: Miltary continues to dictate national politics
Monday marks 71 years since Myanmar signed an agreement with the British government, releasing it from colonial rule. So began decades of civil war as the military tried to enforce unification upon the ethnically diverse nation. Even now, under a democratically elected government, it's often the military that dictates the course of national politics. Katie Arnold reports.
