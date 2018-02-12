February 12, 2018
The War in Syria: Education of students bears brunt of conflict
Schools in towns on both sides of the Syrian border have been closed for the last three weeks, but now they've re-opened. Since the beginning of the conflict in Syria, education has been one of the casualties of war. TRT World's Sara Firth visited some schools in the camps in Syria, where teachers and students are fighting back not with guns and bullets, but paper and pens.
