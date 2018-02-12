Kutlug Ataman's 'Animated Words'

Turkish artist Kutlug Ataman's video installation series, "Animated Words," has gone on display in Hong Kong as part of an exhibition titled: "LOVE Long: Robert Indiana and Asia". The filmmaker has long been inspired by Islamic calligraphy, in which artists carefully conceal an image within written text. Ataman activates images on a rotating axis so that the text and its meaning are revealed only briefly while the words becomes images on their own. The exhibition can be seen until June at the Asia Society Hong Kong Centre.