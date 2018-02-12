February 12, 2018
Meet the woman who's clearing the largest minefield in Sri Lanka
The Muhamalai minefield was once the largest in Sri Lanka. It was the forward defense line between government forces and the Tamil Tigers. Teams of deminers are working to clear the field so that villagers can return. The Newsmakers followed Inthira Piriyatharsini Ludes Nixon to hear first hand about the work she does with the Halo Trust.
