February 12, 2018
Autonomous planes concept gains popularity | Money Talks
At the moment, it's hard to imagine anyone willing to step on a plane that doesn't have a pilot on board. Still, it's a concept that's becoming a big part of the aerospace industry, particularly because of a massive shortage of pilots. Sandy Huang went to the Singapore Airshow to find out just how close we are to seeing passenger planes -without pilots - take to the skies.
