February 14, 2018
Operation Olive Branch: Turkish military and FSA advance in Afrin
Turkey has entered its fourth week of Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria. 32 Turkish soldiers have been killed and at least 30 Free Syrian Army fighters have died since the offensive started. The death toll shows just how difficult the battle for Afrin will be. But those on the front line appear determined, as TRT World's Sara Firth found out.
