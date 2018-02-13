Was Khaleda Zia's conviction an act of vengeance by Sheikh Hasina led ruling party?

After being sentenced to five years in prison for corruption, the former prime minister is appealing the verdict. But it may not be enough to secure her freedom. There are currently more than 30 cases against her, and if she beats this one there will be another around the corner. With an election set for later this year, her supporters say it's all politically motivated, with the timing appearing a little too good to be true for the current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajid. Guests: In Rome, Mohid Rahman. Secretary for International Affairs of Bangladesh National Party. In London, Mohammad Yousuf Salim. Secretary General for South London with the ruling Awami League.