Palestinian Teen Trial: 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi's trial begins

The trial is getting under way of the Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested after a video emerged of her slapping an Israeli soldier, outside her home in the occupied West Bank. She spent her seventeenth birthday in prison. She's facing twelve charges, including aggravated assault. Her father said he does not expect a just trial. Soraya Lennie is inside the Ofer juvenile military court in the occupied West Bank.