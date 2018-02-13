WORLD
1 MIN READ
Making art with money | Contemporary Art | Showcase
Once Latin America's wealthiest nation, Venezuela's dire economic situation has seen the annual inflation rate balloon by 4000 percent and experts predict the number to treble over the next year. As a result of the skyrocketing inflation rate, banknotes are worth less than the paper they're printed on, but instead of throwing away the almost useless currency, some artists are getting creative with it. Artist Jose Leon from San Cristobal, is raising the value of bolivar notes by using them as a canvas for his drawings. While the Venezuelan currency is used to play instead of pay, the way artists are creating a new value with it, speaks volumes about the power of art.
Making art with money | Contemporary Art | Showcase
February 13, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us