WORLD
1 MIN READ
India Art Fair 2018 | Contemporary Art | Showcase
From colourful avant garde installations, to masterpieces by legends, the canvas of this year's India Art Fair has splashes of colour from around the world. This year's festival had a special focus on the Indian-South Asian arts community with almost 70% of artworks being by local artists. Organisers hope that the fair will assist in making modern and contemporary art more relatable and accessible to the average Indian and take away the air of exclusivity that art can hold in the country. Neha Poonia finds out more for Showcase.
India Art Fair 2018 | Contemporary Art | Showcase
February 13, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us