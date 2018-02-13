Trump unveils $1.5T infrastructure plan | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has announced the details of his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan. But some experts believe even such a huge amount won't be enough to solve the problem. Jon Brain reports from Washington DC. For more on this, we speak to Henry Grubar, a staff writer for the website Sltae, in New York and TRT World edtior at large Craig Copetas in Paris