WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kosovo's Warrior Leaders | Crossing The Line
In this episode of Crossing of The Line, Imran Garda heads to Europe’s newest country, Kosovo. He meets a mother still fighting to find a son lost in the war, asks the Prime Minister if Serbs and Albanians will ever live peacefully in Kosovo; challenges the President on his dark past and learns a high-profile Serb politician he’s meant to interview has been gunned down. From the capital, Pristina, to the divided streets of Mitrovica, Imran takes a look at how this young country is struggling to reconcile its past so it can shape its future. Watch more episodes of Crossing the Line here: http://bit.ly/ctlontrtworld #Kosovo #Serbia #Albania
Kosovo's Warrior Leaders | Crossing The Line
February 13, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us