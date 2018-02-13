February 13, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Africa's ruling party ANC calls President Jacob Zuma to resign
In a press conference, South Africa's ruling party African National Congress has announced that the party's national executive has decided to "recall deployee comrade Jacob Zuma", meaning that they asked Zuma to resign. The party also said that they had not discussed bringing a motion of no confidence against Zuma in the nation's parliament.
