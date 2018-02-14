WORLD
1 MIN READ
'Leaden waters: How to be brave?' in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
'Leaden waters' is a Greek term that describes the steely-grayness of the sea and a concept that Greek artist Olga Alexopoulou incorporates into her practice. In her latest work, she suggests the definition of bravery has changed significantly in the postmodern world and believes that gazing into leaden waters can help us restore our brave nature. Showcase's Elif Bereketli visited Olga Alexopoulou to learn more about the inspiration behind her exhibition, 'Leaden waters: How to be brave?' currently on show in in the historical Galata Greek School of Istanbul.
'Leaden waters: How to be brave?' in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
February 14, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us