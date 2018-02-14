February 14, 2018
The other side of the world’s biggest slum | Photography | Showcase
Kenya's capital Nairobi is home to one of the biggest slums in the world. Home to almost 1 million people, Kibera is is rife with poverty, unemployment, insecurity and crime, but for Brian Otieno, the slum is his muse. Otieno, a 25-year-old Kenyan photographer is using his project ‘Kibera Stories' to show the world that there is much more to his neighbourhood than meets the eye.
