Kenya's capital Nairobi is home to one of the biggest slums in the world. Home to almost 1 million people, Kibera is is rife with poverty, unemployment, insecurity and crime, but for Brian Otieno, the slum is his muse. Otieno, a 25-year-old Kenyan photographer is using his project ‘Kibera Stories' to show the world that there is much more to his neighbourhood than meets the eye.