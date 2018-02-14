Can Russia stop Assad from bombing Eastern Ghouta?

In the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, civilians have been reportedly killed and injured after regime and Russian air strikes hit residential neighbourhoods. The onslaught is also cutting them off from food and medicine. Is Bashar al Assad targeting civilians? We speak to Ammar Khaf, Executive Director of the Omran Center for Strategic Studies; and Andrey Afanasev, Host of Tsargrad TV.