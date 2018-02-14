February 14, 2018
Has Australia failed its indigenous people?
Ten years ago, the Australian parliament apologised to Australia’s Indigenous people. It was a historic moment that raised hopes of national reconciliation. But what's happened in the decade since? We are joined by Rod Little, the Co-Chair of the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples; former politician David Oldfield, who's the co-founder of the conservative One Nation party; and human rights lawyer Julian Burnside.
