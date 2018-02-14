WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel and Iran set for a showdown in Syria?
Israeli fighter jets conducted a wave of aerial strikes in Syria, in response to what the Israel says was an Iranian drone, launched from Syria that entered the occupied Golan Heights. But in retaliation, the Syrian regime shot down an Israeli fighter jet. The Israeli military retaliated with its heaviest air raid on Syria in decades. Russia is urging all sides to show restraint, but will that be enough to prevent a showdown between Israel and Iran? Guests: In Beirut, Andrea Tenenti. Spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. From Jerusalem, Alan Baker. Previously an Israeli ambassador to Canada and former legal adviser to the Israeli army In London, Marcus Papadopoulos. A Russia expert and political commentator. From Tehran, Mohammad Marandi. A professor at the University of Tehran.
