From an animated feature into a gallery, The Hollywood-produced 'Loving Vincent' can now be viewed as a full-on exhibition in Poland, which takes viewers behind the scenes for an intimate look at how the film was made. The movie, a first-of-its-kind , released last year as a fully oil painted animation lets us look beyond Van Gogh's life. 125 artists worked for almost 7 years on 65,000 frames in oil paints by using Van Gogh's signature brushwork technique to recreate his works in the motion picture. Now people have the chance to take a closer look at 25 oil paintings from the movie in its production homeland, Poland.
February 15, 2018
