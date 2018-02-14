February 14, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli fighter jet shot down in Syria, Bangladeshi opposition leader jailed and reconstructing Iraq
An Israeli jet is shot down by the Syrian regime. Is this the start of a new phase in the conflict? Protests erupt across Bangladesh as the country's main opposition leader is jailed for corruption. And Iraq says it needs 100 billion dollars to rebuild after fighting Daesh. Where will the money come from?
Israeli fighter jet shot down in Syria, Bangladeshi opposition leader jailed and reconstructing Iraq
Explore