February 14, 2018
Valentine's Day a boon for jobless Colombians | Money Talks
Valentine's Day is upon us and that means a bonanza for flower exporters around the world. One of the biggest is Colombia and their industry relies on seasonal workers to keep up with demand. But many are now competing for jobs with Venezuelan migrants, as the economic crisis in the neighboring country worsens. Adefemi Akinsanya reports.
