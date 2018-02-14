African National Congress recalls Zuma | Money Talks

South Africa's president has survived protests, confidence votes and court orders but the writing may finally be on the wall for Jacob Zuma. His party, the African National Congress says it will recall him as president after he has repeatedly refused to step down. The announcement's been greeted with cautious optimism by people and businesses who hope his removal will help bring the economy back on track. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the country may be headed for another crisis. Ian Cruickshanks, Chief Economist at the South African Institute of Race Relations, joins us live from Johannesburg for more on this.