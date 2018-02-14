WORLD
Turkey's Border Mission: Tillerson to discuss Afrin, YPG in Turkey visit
As fears mount over a possible confrontation between Turkish and American troops in Syria, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned anyone who threatens his country's military. He appears to have been responding directly to the American three star general Paul Funk who recently said "You hit us, we will respond aggressively. We will defend ourselves." Rex Tillerson will be in Turkey on Thursday, in the fourth week of the country's military operation against the YPG in Syria, a group the US considers an ally in the fight against Daesh. Andrew Hopkins reports.
February 14, 2018
