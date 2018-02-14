February 14, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Breaking News: Jacob Zuma resigns as South African president
Jacob Zuma is South Africa's most controversial leader since the end of white minority rule. The former leader of the African National Congress has been embroiled in a series of scandals, which has damaged the credibility of the party that liberated the country. Philip Owira takes a look at the legacy of the charismatic man who has led South Africa for over a decade
Breaking News: Jacob Zuma resigns as South African president
Explore