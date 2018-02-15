February 15, 2018
Venezuela on the Edge: Cancer patients suffer in economic crisis
The political and economic crisis in Venezuela has grown into a humanitarian one. Doctors say severe shortages of food and medicine have changed the outlook for their patients, which means more people are dying - who otherwise would have been saved. Juan Carlos Lamas reports on the struggle in one cancer ward in the capital Caracas.
