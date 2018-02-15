February 15, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Focus on Kosovo: Plan under way to help returning Daesh fighters
As Daesh is finally pushed out of Syria, the terror group is becoming the focus of other countries like Kosovo. The government there is working on a National Strategy against Terrorism. They say fighters returning from conflict zones in the Middle East, are now a challenge for the country. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from western Kosovo.
Focus on Kosovo: Plan under way to help returning Daesh fighters
Explore