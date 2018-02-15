February 15, 2018
Considered one of Japan's national treasures, Naoki Urasawa's artistic achievements are now being celebrated in France. Urasawa is known as one of the artists that changed the history of manga and his work is now being featured in a a special retrospective exhibition in Paris. Showcase looks into the story of how Urasawa's drawing go from from page to stage.
