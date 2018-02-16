February 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Diamond Mountains in New York | Exhibitions | Showcase
With the Winter Olympics underway in PyeongChang South Korea, more than eleven thousand kilometres away, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art is celebrating the Games in its own way. The exhibition 'Diamond Mountains: Travel and Nostalgia in Korean Art' features the politically unstable region on the Korean peninsula in an entirely different light.
Diamond Mountains in New York | Exhibitions | Showcase
Explore