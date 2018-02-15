!f Istanbul Film Festival | A Look Into | Showcase

The !f Istanbul Independent Film Festival has been held in the city for the last 17 years. To talk about the festival's beginnings, process of film selections, events surrounding the festival and what this year's line up has to offer Showcase speaks to programming curator Mustafa Uzuner. The 2018 edition of the !f Istanbul Independent Film Festival runs from the 15th to 25th of February.