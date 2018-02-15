February 15, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Did North Korea use the Winter Olympics for propaganda or peace?
North Korea’s charm offensive at the Pyeongchang Games haven’t convinced everyone, especially American officials. Guests: Bruce Klingner, CIA's former Deputy Division Chief for Korea; Jenny Town, Assistant Director of the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University; Han Park Founding director at the Center for the Study of Global Issues.
