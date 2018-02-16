Roundtable: Hungry Britain

In Britain, going hungry is a growing problem. Why are so many people turning to food banks? You can't feed the family or yourself at home, so what can you do? Increasing numbers of people use food banks - as of six months ago there were more than 2,000 in the UK. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.