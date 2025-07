Nexus: The end of Zuma

Jacob Zuma is out, Cyril Ramaphosa is in. Allegations of corruption shadowed his nine year presidency. Can the ANC clean up its act now he’s gone? And after supporting him through so much scandal – why did they choose to ditch him now? On this episode of Nexus was…. * Oliver Dickson – Political Analyst * Jonathan Shapiro – Cartoonist * Feziwe Ndwayana - Spokeswoman, African Democratic Change Party