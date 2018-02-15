February 15, 2018
South Africa's New Era: Ramaphosa sworn in, vows to fight corruption
The fifth President of South Africa since the end of white minority rule. Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn into office, following Jacob Zuma's forced resignation late on Wednesday night. The 65-year-old ANC veteran was elected unopposed in parliament and will serve the rest of Zuma's term until next year's elections. Philip Owira reports.
