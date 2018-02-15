Israel - Palestine Tensions: Attack sparks new debate on Israeli soldiers

Video of a young Palestinian man being beaten by Jewish settlers in Jerusalem's Old City, has sparked renewed debate about the presence of Israeli soldiers in the area. The attack happened outside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Israeli forces had let the settlers into the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. Soraya Lennie reports. And a warning, some viewers may find images in this story disturbing.