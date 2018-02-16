February 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Africa's New Era: Ramaphosa sworn in, vows to fight corruption
He's the fifth President of South Africa since the end of white minority rule. Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn into office, following Jacob Zuma's forced resignation late Wednesday night. The 65-year-old ANC veteran was elected unopposed in parliament and will serve the rest of Zuma's term until elections in 2019. Ben Said reports.
South Africa's New Era: Ramaphosa sworn in, vows to fight corruption
Explore