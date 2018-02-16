February 16, 2018
1 MIN READ
Europa League: Ostersunds lose to Arsenal in first match
It was another big night of European football on Thursday. In the Europa League, Arsenal travelled to northern Sweden to play tiny Ostersunds FK, the lowest ranked side in the tournament. The club have emerged from the lower leagues to win the Swedish cup - and make it through to the knockout stages. But can this footballing fairy tale last? Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
