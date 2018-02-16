The rise of K-drama | Television | Showcase

Mystery, romance, happy endings, charming actors and lots of fun, K-dramas have it all. Since the 1990's the popularity of Korean dramas have been spreading across Asia and in recent years those TV series and entertainment programs have attracted many viewers in the United States, Middle East, Europe and parts of Africa. After K-dramas captured more than just the domestic market the popularity of Korean pop culture has even found its own terminology with "Hallyu", meaning Korean wave and sparking off K-dramas.