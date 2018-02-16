February 16, 2018
Kosovo’s independence, humanitarian crisis in DRC and Russian ambassador speaks on ties with Turkey
Germany tells Serbia to recognise Kosovo if it wants to join the European Union. But will Belgrade listen? Is the humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo a tipping point for central Africa? Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Alexei Yerkhov, gives an exclusive interview about the Turkish-Russian relationship.
