February 16, 2018
US - Turkey Relations: Talks focused on Syria and fight against terror
Turkey and the US have agreed to try to resolve their differences - with the Syrian city of Manbij a priority. They're going to set up a working group to look at issues such as FETO and America's support for the YPG. But, as Andrew Hopkins reports, it's the city that could prove to be a flashpoint between the two countries that's topping the agenda.
