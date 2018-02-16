February 16, 2018
Is the Syrian war turning into a regional proxy war?
What started as peaceful protests against dictatorship in Syria, seven years later is an all-out war - in which at least four hundred thousand people have been killed. Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa speaks to Professor Kamel Hawwash who is a professor at the University of Birmingham and Mehrdad Khonsari, a former Iranian diplomat who served in Washington, at the UN and London.
