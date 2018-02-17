US-Russia Relations: 13 Russians charged with US election meddling

The FBI has charged 13 Russians and 3 russian companies with interfering in the 2016 US Presidential election. The Bureau alleges they attempted to "sow discord" in American politics beginning in 2014. The indictment says they sought to spread derogatory information about Hillary Clinton. The FBI says the media campaign also sought to damage Republican candidates Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and to support Bernie Sanders and then-candidate Donald Trump. From Washington, our correspondent Jon Brain reports.