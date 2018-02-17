February 17, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Florida School Shooting: FBI admits mishandling investigation into tip
The FBI have admitted they were warned about the teenager who killed 17 of his classmates in Florida on Wednesday. They've released a statement where they say they were given information about the shooters eratic behaviour, his desire to kill people and his potential to attack a school last month. Steve Mort reports..
Florida School Shooting: FBI admits mishandling investigation into tip
Explore