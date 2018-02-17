WORLD
Africa's water war: Fighting for survival
Tensions are high between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, as they fight over their share of Nile water. The source of the issue is an Ethiopian mega-dam project due to be completed this year, which could threaten the survival of millions of people. We explain the history of conflict over the Nile, the possible benefits and consequences of the dam project, and the potential for a water war in the region.
February 17, 2018
